Next thing you know, she’s blocking Epstein prosecution momentum and sipping cocktails while kids get raped on islands she helped protect. She was rewarded handsomely. Trump floated her for AG. She called Israel “our greatest ally,” mocked Palestine supporters as “ignorant children,” and showed up smiling like a Mossad press secretary in heels.

So Let’s Recap:

Bondi worked for Pfizer, then forgot to mention it in her confirmation hearing.

She covered for Trump during his sleaziest legal scandals.

She helped let Epstein walk, bought and sold like a Miami condo.

She bends the knee to Israel harder than AIPAC’s cleaning staff.

She’s still hailed as a conservative heroine? You people really don’t get it: Trump doesn’t drain the swamp, he fills it with pedophile apologists, Zionist enablers, and pharma fixers. Pam Bondi isn’t on your side. She’s a PR asset for Pfizer, a firewall for pedos, and a loyal shill for the Beast. But sure, keep saluting the flag while she hands your children over to the next injection and indictment pipeline.

Trust the Plan™.

