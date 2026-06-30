TRAPS ARE BEING SETFOR HUMANITY ALL OVER THE WORLD...ALL YOU HAVE TO DO TO SEE THE LIES BEING FED TO US...IS OPEN YOUR DAMN EYES...
STAY ON THE FILES
In this Man In America interview, host Seth reacts to Google’s EPA filing to release up to 64 million Wolbachia bacteria-infected sterile male mosquitoes across California and Florida as part of its “Debug” program. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher explains the stated goal of suppressing disease-carrying populations, while raising red flags about irreversible ecosystem damage (impacting bats, birds, fish, and frogs), temporary results requiring ongoing “subscriptions,” swarms of nuisance males, and parallels to past Gates-funded mosquito releases linked to illness spikes in test regions like Brazil.
The discussion questions the true motives behind a tech giant conducting large-scale open-air biological experiments and connects broader concerns about insects as vectors and upcoming 6G technology.
In this hard-hitting interview on the BIG PICTURE channel, retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor delivers a stark assessment of the escalating Iran conflict, arguing that the United States is fighting Israeli demands rather than American interests.
He details Iran’s formidable geography and military capabilities (including hypersonic missiles), the likely expulsion of US forces from the Persian Gulf, the vulnerability of Gulf states, risks of broader war involving Russia and China, and the collapse of dollar dominance amid global realignments with the Moscow-Tehran-Beijing axis. MacGregor warns of food/fertilizer crises, internal Western unrest, and portrays the situation as a disastrous “fool’s errand” driven by miscalculation and foreign influence.x
In this episode of 51-49, James Li reacts to Israel’s newly approved 200 million shekel (~$67 million) national plan to expand Jewish education in the diaspora, with a strong focus on North America. The initiative, backed by Netanyahu and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, aims to strengthen Jewish identity, formal education access, and ties to Israel among younger generations.
Li frames it as financial and narrative desperation, drawing parallels to foreign influence concerns, dual-loyalty debates, and accusations of weaponizing anti-Semitism definitions while critiquing media narratives, press freedoms, and related geopolitical tensions. The video mixes commentary, personal anecdotes, and news clips to argue the program reveals open efforts to cultivate loyalty that would otherwise be controversial.