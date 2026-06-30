In this Man In America interview, host Seth reacts to Google’s EPA filing to release up to 64 million Wolbachia bacteria-infected sterile male mosquitoes across California and Florida as part of its “Debug” program. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher explains the stated goal of suppressing disease-carrying populations, while raising red flags about irreversible ecosystem damage (impacting bats, birds, fish, and frogs), temporary results requiring ongoing “subscriptions,” swarms of nuisance males, and parallels to past Gates-funded mosquito releases linked to illness spikes in test regions like Brazil.

The discussion questions the true motives behind a tech giant conducting large-scale open-air biological experiments and connects broader concerns about insects as vectors and upcoming 6G technology.

In this hard-hitting interview on the BIG PICTURE channel, retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor delivers a stark assessment of the escalating Iran conflict, arguing that the United States is fighting Israeli demands rather than American interests.