I’m posting this humiliation ritual vid at the top…so you don’t miss it…

Charlize was forced to make a video where you can hear her peeing and taking a shit to humiliate herself. She must comply in order to stay rich and famous…and alive…

https://x.com/josettecaruso/status/1862352291019280434

Charlize Theron is raising both of her adopted black sons as girls. Why didn't she adopt natural girls? That’s an easy one…but, it’s not going so well…Lucifer is cruel to his children…but it is much more than just virtue signaling…

Like so many of these sold-out soulless freaks, it’s not shocking that they all do this. Drops knows…like all other Hollywood performers, creating Baphomets - and ritual humiliation is a requirement…

As for the non-famous, who do the same a destroy and mutilate their kids…they are the weak-minded, easily V2K programmed virtue-signalers…they get nothing in terms of wealth for their depravity…

“You will do this for Mommy, Lebron. Mommy needs this”.

It’s not only Charlize…but so many… Megan Fox has 3 boys. Charlize Theron adopted 2 boys. Both are woke Hollywood stars. Both are unmarried white women. Both have sons forced to identify as girls…

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what’s going on…and how twisted and fukked up these demonic shills are…and granted, they were captured too, but some are happy to go along with the program…

As with so many others, ie, Jolie, Madonna, and more, the fact that they go out of their way to adopt kids from Africa is the height of racism…signaling that you are absolutely not racist, but are eager and willing to castrate young African boys and trans little girls…

Madonna and her kids…

Too many heartbreaking stories like this of child transitioning. It should be illegal…

Hollywood has long been a world of excess, power, and privilege. But behind the glitz and glamour lies a darker side to the industry: humiliation rituals. These are practices that have been used for decades by powerful actors, directors, and producers to assert their dominance over those in less powerful positions. Posting this again…watch for stars’ humiliation vids…they are everywhere…

Charlize was forced to make a video where you can hear her peeing and taking a shit in order to humiliate her. She must comply in order to stay rich and famous…and alive…https://x.com/josettecaruso/status/1862352291019280434

I would have thought that being a WEFFER would be humiliation enough these days, but no…and there is that perk - the Afrika Outreach program…We’re on to you, Charlize…

Humiliation rituals are nothing new in Hollywood—they have been around since the beginnings of the industry. They can be traced back as far as the silent film era, when starlets were often forced to partake in degrading behavior in order to get roles or keep their jobs. This is not just limited to women. Men were also subjected to these experiences. Unfortunately, these rituals are still alive and well today. Remember all the men at the awards shows who came dressed as women or demons…? Yep…Hollywood Humiliation Rituals…

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/hollywood-illuminati-humiliation-ritual