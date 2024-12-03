U.N. Agenda 2030 and The Great Reset Are the Systems World Governments Have Established to Oversee the Enslavement of Humanity and Allow the Complete Depopulation of their Own Citizens But this War Against Humanity is a War of Attrition They have slowly been killing us off through every means possible. Top Doctor Blows Whistle on National TV: Covid Shots Are ‘Not Vaccines And People Are Dying.

“These ‘vaccines’ were not vaccines, particularly the ones that ended up after AstraZeneca with all the clots and they were shut down,” Dalgleish warned. “But the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don’t think we will ever really be able to get over that!”

Top Doctor Blows Whistle on National TV: Covid Shots Are ‘Not Vaccines,’ They ‘Caused Unbelievable Damage to People’ A world-renowned doctor has appeared on national television in Australia and dropped multiple bombshells while blowing the whistle on Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish appeared in a 10-minute segment on Sky News Australia to warn the public that Covid mRNA injections are “not vaccines.” He continued by warning that the COVID shots have “caused unbelievable problems and damage to people.” Dalgleish is a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London.

The eminent medical expert is perhaps best known for his groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS research. Dalgleish’s whistleblowing on Sky News Australia is surprising given the corporate media’s efforts to convince the public that the experimental injections are “safe and effective.” Leading experts and countless studies have been warning that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the global surges in sudden deaths and deadly diseases since early 2021.

However, corporate media outlets, the same ones that helped promote the “vaccines,” have downplayed concerns as “conspiracy theories” and “disinformation.” Sky News Australia is the Australian sister network of Fox News and is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Source: https://rumble.com/v5tpfgk-top-doctor-blows-whistle-on-national-tv-covid-shots-are-not-vaccines.html https://slaynews.com/news/top-doctor-blows-whistle-national-tv-covid-shots-not-vaccines-caused-unbelievable-damage-people/

Toxins in our Food

Water

GMO Foods

Deadly Pharmaceuticals

Deadly Vaccines

Chemtrails

Weather Warfare

Directed Energy Weapons

EMF Wifi, 5G, Microwaves

mRNA Nano-Bots

Food

Medications & Supplements

Sprayed as Aerosols containing mRNA

EVERYTHING THAT CAN BE WEAPONIZED HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3F6FFCB39CEE008C