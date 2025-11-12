A statue depicting President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands is seen near the U.S. Capitol. Titled “Best Friends Forever” by the anonymous art collective “The Secret Handshake,” the sculpture was first installed on September 23, 2025, before being removed by the National Park Service and then mysteriously restored. (Photo by Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images)

