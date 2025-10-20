BirthofaNewEarth Substack

The COVID Jab, Bluetooth MAC Addresses and the Insane Megalomania of the Wanna-Be Controllers

Dear friends - I realize there are many people who would rather turn away from the information in this post than take it in. That is understandable because, to the normal thinking mind, it is incomprehensible how utterly sick and depraved the creatures who created these wireless technologies (including the jabs) really are…