Diane Francis

Epstein: Super Pimp

Jeffrey Epstein isn’t the first “investment banker” to make money by procuring sex for clients, but he industrialized it with help from his highborn British consort, Ghislaine Maxwell. She came by crime “honestly”: Her father was the notorious and successful late Robert Maxwell, a Czech refugee who made his first fortune after World War II, selling secrets to the British about the KGB and vice versa. He parlayed that into becoming a publishing tycoon, co-opting politicians and the powerful alike, and expanded his rolodex from spies to financiers, scoundrels, billionaires, Royals, sleazy Soviet leaders, and the Mossad. Maxwell invented the template that Epstein and his daughter expanded, and both men died mysteriously as the law closed in on their criminal schemes. Ghislaine now languishes in an American jail, convicted of child sex trafficking, and knows all the secrets about Epstein’s career and more…