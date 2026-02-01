ALICIA,

Corporations like AT&T, Home Depot, Amazon, Microsoft, and Palantir are profiting directly from contracts with DHS and ICE. These same companies have enjoyed massive tax breaks under Trump’s corporate tax law, saving roughly $19 billion a year, while their CEOs personally benefited from tax giveaways totaling up to $124 million.

Those windfalls were not invested in workers or the companies’ surrounding communities. Instead, billions were poured into stock buybacks, executive compensation, and contracts that help sustain ICE’s enforcement machinery. We, the American people, are paying twice: once through lost public revenue, and again through the harm inflicted on our communities.

Meanwhile, ICE enforcement has run off the rails. Across the country, we’ve seen aggressive raids, pervasive surveillance, and deaths in custody. Two citizens were killed during recent ICE operations in Minneapolis, and nationwide, deaths in ICE detention have reached the highest levels in decades.

We are making clear to corporate CEOs that this violence does not happen in isolation. It is enabled by the private companies that supply ICE with the tools it relies on every day. The bloodshed in the streets and the abuse inside overcrowded detention centers are inseparable from the corporate contracts that make ICE’s operations possible.

Meanwhile, this administration has slashed funding for Medicaid and SNAP and let critical ACA subsidies expire. This is a political choice. As a result, corporate tax breaks are allowed to drain public resources while ICE funding grows, and CEOs continue to rake in big profits.

ICE could not function without surveillance software, cloud computing, and communications infrastructure. These systems allow agents to track people, coordinate raids, manage detention facilities, and carry out mass enforcement. If major corporations freeze their collaboration, ICE can be put on ice.

Thank you for holding these companies and their leaders responsible for the harm their support of ICE makes possible.

