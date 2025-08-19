A Fair and Balanced Article About How Some In the New Alternative Media Are Just Rebranding Our Perpetual Slavery - click here to read this new article.

More of My Commentary on the Eastern Canada Forest Ban and My Prediction of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel Providing "A Solution" For the Fires - in this new podcast you can also listen to stories about my Mother enslaving myself and my siblings as children, to pick wild blueberries in the forests of Newfoundland. Oh, the memories. Click here to listen.

Sasha Latypova Drops A Truth Bomb Barrage in Her Most Recent LIVE Interview - when you combine truth, strength and courage......you get Sasha Latypova. I believe her material could swing this battle in our favor. She gives the play-by-play rundown of how our world governments are plotting to "unalive' as many people as possible, via their COVID operation. Click here to watch.

Mark Devlin - One of the Best When It Comes to Mind Control in the Music Business - free interviews with Mark Devlin are getting harder to come by, but one just got released. Learn about all your music heroes, who were put in front of you for mind control purposes. in this interview Mark also touches on the various Satanic aspects of the music industry and the Satanic sacrifice of our music stars. Click here to watch and listen.