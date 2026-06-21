Akela Lacy

Sheriff’s deputies in Michigan fired 27 shots at John Jenuwine. “He was not the guy that they were supposed to be chasing,” said the victim’s father. Read More →

Sam Biddle

Company records reviewed by The Intercept show Israel urged Facebook and Instagram to take down posts supportive of Iran. Read More →

C. Frances, Noah Hurowitz

“They were asking me to inform,” said a protester, one of dozens contacted by the feds, who was arrested while playing the cello. Read More →

Ryan Devereaux

ICE’s crackdown in Minneapolis left deep scars on the besieged city, says a new Human Rights Watch report. Read More →

C. Frances, Noah Hurowitz

A complaint by Newark police didn’t mention that ICE led the ambush on a protester and made the initial arrest. Read More →

SCUMBAG TRAITOR TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC