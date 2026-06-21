TIME TO REVISIT THE POLICE STATE AMERICA IS UNDER...
AMERICANS IGNORANT OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTED RIGHTS ARE STAGGERING IN NUMBERS...VERY SCARY...
Police Chased the Wrong Man, Then Shot Him and Watched as He Bled Out
Akela Lacy
Sheriff’s deputies in Michigan fired 27 shots at John Jenuwine. “He was not the guy that they were supposed to be chasing,” said the victim’s father. Read More →
Israel Asked Facebook to Censor Iran War Content, Internal Documents Show
Sam Biddle
Company records reviewed by The Intercept show Israel urged Facebook and Instagram to take down posts supportive of Iran. Read More →
FBI Tried to Flip Anti-ICE Protesters Into Informants
C. Frances, Noah Hurowitz
“They were asking me to inform,” said a protester, one of dozens contacted by the feds, who was arrested while playing the cello. Read More →
ICE’s Unseen Toll in Minneapolis: Suicide Helpline Calls More Than Doubled During Surge
Ryan Devereaux
ICE’s crackdown in Minneapolis left deep scars on the besieged city, says a new Human Rights Watch report. Read More →
Undercover Cops Infiltrated Delaney Hall ICE Protest to Spy and Make Arrest
C. Frances, Noah Hurowitz
A complaint by Newark police didn’t mention that ICE led the ambush on a protester and made the initial arrest. Read More →