Time To GROW Some Balls America
This is coming whether you think it is or whether You Don't!!!
The Fact That This inhuman BULLSHIT is on its Way, Is On Us!!!
When You Live Complacency, Letting Others Who Are Fighting For Our Freedoms Take the FALL For Showing Their Courage As We All Should Be, Eventually There Will Be No More Whistleblowing Heroes Left Out There, Who Will put their Lone Selves Out There, To Do The Job We Are All Supposed To Be Doing.
WTFU America…You Better Learn how to Say the Word NO Loud & Clear!
This is EXACTLY How Totalitarian Tyranny Takes Over A Country!
“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”.
—Martin Niemöller (1892–1984)
Will Those Words Be The Legacy The American People Will Be Leaving As Well?
These fuckers can kiss my anti-vax, anti-tyranny ass!
I lost my job/career of 23 years. I dealt with this crap and stood up against this tyranny. I got kicked out of Depressway (Safeway) for not wearing a suffocation device, I got berated by strangers I don’t even know…
I agree with you! And the cowards that didn’t stand up, are going to have a harder road ahead!
The last day of my job was March 1, 2021, when my supervisors sent me home for not putting a swab up my nose. A few months later it would have been the jab/bioweapon.
If one reads, “Rape of the Mind”, by Joost Meerloo, you’ll understand how people complied so easily.
Thank you for letting me vent!
If you think this won't happen here, hey. its already on its way!