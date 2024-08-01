Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Marie's avatar
Renee Marie
Aug 2

These fuckers can kiss my anti-vax, anti-tyranny ass!

I lost my job/career of 23 years. I dealt with this crap and stood up against this tyranny. I got kicked out of Depressway (Safeway) for not wearing a suffocation device, I got berated by strangers I don’t even know…

I agree with you! And the cowards that didn’t stand up, are going to have a harder road ahead!

The last day of my job was March 1, 2021, when my supervisors sent me home for not putting a swab up my nose. A few months later it would have been the jab/bioweapon.

If one reads, “Rape of the Mind”, by Joost Meerloo, you’ll understand how people complied so easily.

Thank you for letting me vent!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alicia Lutz-Rolow and others
Alicia Lutz-Rolow's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Aug 1

If you think this won't happen here, hey. its already on its way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture