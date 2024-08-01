The Fact That This inhuman BULLSHIT is on its Way, Is On Us!!!

When You Live Complacency, Letting Others Who Are Fighting For Our Freedoms Take the FALL For Showing Their Courage As We All Should Be, Eventually There Will Be No More Whistleblowing Heroes Left Out There, Who Will put their Lone Selves Out There, To Do The Job We Are All Supposed To Be Doing.

WTFU America…You Better Learn how to Say the Word NO Loud & Clear!

This is EXACTLY How Totalitarian Tyranny Takes Over A Country!

“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”. —Martin Niemöller (1892–1984)

Will Those Words Be The Legacy The American People Will Be Leaving As Well?