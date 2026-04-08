THROWING HIS ASS OUT OF POWER IS WAY OVERDUE...
STAY ON THE FILES
Ojai Ohana
BREAKING: "I agree to suspend the bombing ..."
Tuesday, April 7th - Ojai Ohana Team…
Read more
4 hours ago · 13 likes · 7 comments · Ojai Ohana
The I’ve Had It Substack
Do not comply with the demented dictator.
Donald Trump is a war criminal, and he’s not pretending otherwise. He can’t help himself. His bloodlust is too strong, and his desire to distract from his pedophilia ring and the coming blue wave in November means he will go any lengths, including another…
Listen now
6 hours ago · 807 likes · 3 comments · Jennifer Welch and I’ve Had It