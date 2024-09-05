https://substack.com/@drstephenphinney/p-146099708

Jesus Christ, who died on the Cross for humanity's sins, was sent by God the Father to save mankind from themselves and the dark enemy of the Living God while offering us a new identity.

Through the Veil is a docudrama revealing Christ, who suffered and died to tear His flesh, and the Veil makes way for each of His sheep to follow Him through that very Veil who is Christ - into the Holiest place of God, where The Life, Christ’s Life Eternal, is to be lived on earth as it is in heaven for all authentic believers.