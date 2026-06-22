THOMAS JEFFERSON CALLED IT BACK THEN...WE ARE LIVING IT TODAY...BUT WHY AMERICA...ITS PAST TIME FOR A REVOLUTON IS IT NOT? THEY WILL NOT STOP...THEY MUST BE STOPPED!
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Guy Christensen
A Message By The People
While working people deal with crumbling infrastructure, rising rents, and buildings literally falling apart around them, Rep. Ritchie Torres continues to spend more time focused on his pro-Israel talking points rather than the conditions facing the people he was elected to represent…
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19 hours ago · 27 likes · 1 comment · Guy Christensen
Tee Ashby
UAW Votes to Divest from Israeli Bonds—But the Fight Over Finances and Politics Is Just Getting Started
The United Auto Workers (UAW) just made a massive move, voting at their big convention in Detroit to pull their money out of Israeli bonds. It’s a huge deal because they’re the first major national union to do this . Word on the street is they had at least $400,000—maybe even up to $700,000—tied up in those bonds …
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20 hours ago · 19 likes · 2 comments · Tee Ashby
Joe Lange
We Won’t Forget
Ambassador Stevens had been facilitating arms deals to Al Qaeda, in order to topple Gaddafi and then was facilitating arms deals for ISIS in Syria to topple Assad…
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20 hours ago · 34 likes · 9 comments · Joe Lange
The Great RESIST
The Financial Architects You Were Never Meant to Notice
Most people can name the elected officials who represent them. Far fewer however can name the individuals who influence the global financial system; yet the decisions made by central bankers, commercial bank CEOs, asset managers, investment firms, insurance executives, and multinational financial institutions affect nearly every aspect of our daily live…
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19 hours ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · GenX1966