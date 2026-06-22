Tee Ashby

UAW Votes to Divest from Israeli Bonds—But the Fight Over Finances and Politics Is Just Getting Started

The United Auto Workers (UAW) just made a massive move, voting at their big convention in Detroit to pull their money out of Israeli bonds. It’s a huge deal because they’re the first major national union to do this . Word on the street is they had at least $400,000—maybe even up to $700,000—tied up in those bonds …