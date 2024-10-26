When Trump told his supporters to get vaxxed - How The Orange Messiah Fooled the World (link below)

It should be as obvious as Michelle Obama’s gender in a hot tub, that something is seriously wrong with the idea that Donald Trump is fighting the globalists, especially since he funded, endorsed, and even called himself the Father of the Vaccine.

There should have been a cry of outrage from his followers—but instead of a deep sense of betrayal, his followers defended his actions, claiming that if it were not for Trump playing “5D chess” with the Deep State Globalists, millions more would have died.

The Trump followers are misguided to believe Trump is anti-vaxx and anti-globalist after the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed funded eight Big Pharma corporations $11 billion and bought $2 billion worth of Pfizer’s toxic waste injections. Source: Trump's Great Multipolar Reset: How The Orange Messiah Fooled the World

https://www.bitchute.com/video/18oR8dk9wwGB/?list=notifications&randomize=false