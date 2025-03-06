THIS LAND IS OUR LAND--IS IT? WILL WE REMEMBER THAT & FIGHT FOR IT?
Keith Woods
Nationalism Doesn't Need National Socialism
I saw a series of Telegram posts by Australian nationalist Joel Davis recently that I feel the need to respond to. Joel argues that rehabilitating the image of German National Socialism and Adolf Hitler himself is essential for the success of a nationalist movement. For a time, Joel and I were very closely aligned ideologically and collaborated a lot together. Our paths diverged somewhat when Joel embraced, for want of a better word, Neo-Nazism. To be clear, I still consider Joel a friend and the smartest advocate of the position he holds, but I think that position is misguided and have wanted to address it for some time…
Read more
9 days ago · 117 likes · 7 comments · Keith Woods
Second Thoughts
Is This the America You Want?
“To achieve success in the elections, Donald Trump relied on certain forces to which he has corresponding obligations. And as a responsible person, he will be obliged to fulfill them.” —Nikolai Patrushev, part of the Russian president’s inner circle and former Secretary of the Security Council…
Read more
8 days ago · 1 like · Gael MacLean
MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy
Pincer Movement: How to Push Out the American Reich
The behavior of the American federal government is a global catastrophe, a horrific embarrassment which is intentionally murdering Ukrainians by denying them intelligence on the battlefield, holding secret talks with Zelenskyy’s opponents, and threatening…
Read more
8 days ago · 6 likes · Jim Stewartson
24sight News
This Land is Our Land
Editor’s note: I’m happy to be launching Reed Galen ’s latest offering, “This Land”, a regular column on the people of America, reported from the ground, across the nation, in a John Steinbeck style. Veteran watchers probably know Galen from his searing insights and refusal to parse language regarding this pe…
Read more
8 days ago · 23 likes · 2 comments · Reed Galen
Robert’s Substack
The Choice No One Wants to Make
“Before they had gone to bed, all the men from every part of the city of Sodom—both young and old—surrounded the house. They called to Lot, “Where are the men who came to you tonight? Bring them out to us so that we can have sex with them…
Read more
9 days ago · 8 likes · Rev Robert Irvine
Thanks for the mention, Alicia. I'm in good company.