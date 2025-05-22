THIS IS UNFUKING BELIEVABLE...USHERING YOUR PASSENGERS INTO 'STANDING ONLY' INDIVIDUAL CATTLE CORRALS...
AS AN EX-AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT CREW MEMBER- I'M IN TOTAL DISBELIEF! I HAVE NO WORDS...BUT I'LL SURE FIND SOME!
Lean, not lounge: You’ll rest at about a 45° angle, weight on your legs and core muscles—think of it as a mini workout.
Feather-light build: Each perch is roughly half the weight of a regular seat, cutting down on fuel burn.
Belted in: Yes, there’s a seatbelt—no free-falling mid-turbulence.
Shaving off bulk and tightening up the space between rows, airlines reckon they can cram in up to 20% more passengers on hops lasting two hours or less.
What’s in it for them?
Ultra-low fares: Rumours suggest you could grab a one-way ticket for as little as €1–€5.
Bigger cabins: More bodies per flight mean fatter profit margins.
Quicker turnarounds: Lighter seats, fewer parts, less cleaning—so planes spend more time in the air.
What’s in it for You?
Not a fucking thing…You are Cattle they OWN…
AMERICA…WAKE THE FUCK UP ALREADY & STOP LETTING THE SYSTEM DEGRADE YOU … STOP FLYING FOR GOD’S SAKE!
WATCH HOW QUICKLY THESE BASTARDS RUNNING THESE AIRLINES CHANGE THE WAY THEY TREAT YOU…IF WE JUST STOP FLYING…
IF YOU ACT LIKE CATTLE …YOU WILL CERTAINLY BE TREATED LIKE CATTLE !!!!
IT’S NOT LIKE THEY ALREADY BEAN COUNT YOU AS IT IS ANYWAY!!!
IT’S NOT BRAIN SURGERY PEOPLE…WE NEED TO STARVE THE BEAST!
So you are either standing or leaning forward, resting your elbows on your knees?
Isn’t “staying home “ what the globalists want?
I slowed the travelling after 9/11. The entire thing is a pain in the butt! The seats are already sooooo uncomfortable!
You are what you behave as...If you act like cattle...you will be treated like cattle...
That's all I am saying!