Shaving off bulk and tightening up the space between rows, airlines reckon they can cram in up to 20% more passengers on hops lasting two hours or less.

Feather-light build: Each perch is roughly half the weight of a regular seat, cutting down on fuel burn.

Lean, not lounge: You’ll rest at about a 45° angle, weight on your legs and core muscles—think of it as a mini workout.

Quicker turnarounds: Lighter seats, fewer parts, less cleaning—so planes spend more time in the air.

Bigger cabins: More bodies per flight mean fatter profit margins.

Ultra-low fares: Rumours suggest you could grab a one-way ticket for as little as €1–€5.

Not a fucking thing…You are Cattle they OWN…

AMERICA…WAKE THE FUCK UP ALREADY & STOP LETTING THE SYSTEM DEGRADE YOU … STOP FLYING FOR GOD’S SAKE!

WATCH HOW QUICKLY THESE BASTARDS RUNNING THESE AIRLINES CHANGE THE WAY THEY TREAT YOU…IF WE JUST STOP FLYING…

IF YOU ACT LIKE CATTLE …YOU WILL CERTAINLY BE TREATED LIKE CATTLE !!!!

IT’S NOT LIKE THEY ALREADY BEAN COUNT YOU AS IT IS ANYWAY!!!