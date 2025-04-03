The Israeli government has taken to describing its new campaign of ethnic cleansing and extermination in Gaza as the “Trump Plan,” and rightfully so, since the American President gave the Netanyahu government the green light to break the ceasefire and resume the genocide that had been (mostly) halted for two months. Jimmy and American Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the apparently complete capture by Israel of the Trump administration and what it portends for the people of Gaza, not to mention the West Bank and surrounding areas. —

“Anyone who can make you believe absurdities …can make you commit atrocities”. ~Voltaire