THIS IS THE MADMAN CONTROLLING TRUMP & AMERICAN THUGS RUNNING AMERICA INTO THE GROUND!
"If you want to know who rules over you, just look for who you are not allowed to criticize. " -Voltaire
The Israeli government has taken to describing its new campaign of ethnic cleansing and extermination in Gaza as the “Trump Plan,” and rightfully so, since the American President gave the Netanyahu government the green light to break the ceasefire and resume the genocide that had been (mostly) halted for two months. Jimmy and American Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the apparently complete capture by Israel of the Trump administration and what it portends for the people of Gaza, not to mention the West Bank and surrounding areas. —
God and his Son Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior Always Trust in your Love and Faith, to many people,, there will always be to many opinions. But Gods word is a Fact, God Bless You