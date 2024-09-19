America’s largest meat producers are reportedly fixing prices. Tyson, Hormel, and Cargill are using a little-known technology—Agri Stats—to share secret data and make your groceries more expensive. It’s one of the biggest conspiracies in corporate history. -----

