Trafficked Children, Bodies, Weapons Found on Evergreen Ship Blocking Suez Canal

Over a thousand trafficked children and dead bodies have been rescued out of shipping containers in the Suez Canal by US Navy Seals. Sources say that as of this writing, children were still being rescued and bodies were discovered in Evergreen’s 18,000+ containers. The containers were on an Evergreen Corporation ship that blocked the Canal from Tues. 23 March to Mon 29 March, causing billions in lost revenue to shipping companies internationally.

The Seals also found Weapons of Mass Destruction on the six-story high vessel – which were believed destined to start a war in the Middle East.

Finally by Tues. the Evergreen cargo ship was loosened and taken to Bitter Lake in Egypt. By order of the Egyptian President, the containers were taken off the ship and searched by US Navy Seals.

The Japanese-owned, Taiwanese-operated ship of Evergreen Corporation was co-owned by Walmart and the Clinton Foundation – known for its international child trafficking ring. The children were said ordered out of magazines like Wayfair by pedophiles who paid big bucks for certain abused children.

Modern-day slavery in focus

West African children rescued from slavery – in pictures

Thousands of young people on the west coast of Africa are sold by their families to human traffickers and promised a better life. This often turns out to be a life of slavery, in which they are exploited and abused. In Togo and Benin, some children have been rescued, and are being helped to rebuild their lives. Around the world 5.5 million children are in slavery.

All photographs by Ana Palacios-Names have been changed to protect identities

In Togo’s capital, Lomé, 10-year-old Cristelle works on a stall selling cassava. Her owner, Ganiatou, has been sick for days and hasn’t come to work. She sets up the stall, serves customers, and pays suppliers. These are the tasks her family agreed with her owner when they sold her.

Once exploited children have been discovered, they are taken to shelters run by NGOs, such as this one in Kara, Togo, for girls who have been trafficked or forced into marriage

It’s the first day of school for Grenat in his village, Gbeko in Benin, after returning to his family. His progress will be monitored for the next two years, to make sure all is going well and that he is attending school.

The sexual exploitation of children in Thailand is a problem. In Thailand, close to 40,000 children under the age of 16 are believed to be in the sex trade, working in clubs, bars, and brothels. Sex trafficking victims in the country are from all ethnic groups in Thailand and foreigners.