THIS IS COMING TO AMERICA...THE END OF FREE SPEECH IF WE DON'T STAND UP!
Sarah Wilkinson - Human Rights- Peace Activist
“People have a Right to have their own beliefs and speak them. You cannot allow yourself to be silenced because someone else doesn’t like what you are saying”—Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Twelve police officer thugs with badges, from the UK’s counter-terrorism unit raided the home of pro-Palestine activist Sarah Wilkinson and detained her yesterday.
According to her son Jack, police officers entered the property at 7.30 am, some were in plain clothes from the counter-terrorism police. “They said she was under arrest for “content that she has posted online.” Her house is being raided & they have seized all her electronic devices.”
He said she was subsequently denied bail.
Wilkinson has been an outspoken critic of the UK’s support for Israel during its ongoing genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza. 8th September 2024: Sarah Wilkinson's first tweet after her arrest:
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240830-uk-arrests-peace-activist-sarah-wilkinson/
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/specials/israeli-misconduct/index.html
Misconduct of Israeli soldiers in Gaza
In just six months, Israel killed over 33,000 Palestinians in the enclave, the majority of whom are women and children, with exact figures expected to be much higher as thousands remain trapped under the rubble. More than 70,000 Palestinians have also been injured.
The Israeli army’s misconduct
The Israeli army’s misconduct during its most devastating war on Gaza, reflected in the astonishing death toll and scale of destruction, has attracted widespread condemnation from international observers and human rights organisations.
The evidence, captured in numerous photographs and videos filmed and disseminated by many of the Israeli soldiers themselves on social media platforms, paints a disturbing picture of wanton destruction, looting and disregard for civilian lives, property and dignity.
Under international humanitarian law, which governs the conduct of armed conflict, parties to a conflict are obligated to distinguish between combatants and civilians and to take all feasible precautions to minimise harm to civilians and civilian objects.
The Fourth Geneva Convention, to which Israel is a signatory, explicitly prohibits the destruction of property, the confiscation of personal belongings, and the displacement of civilians except for imperative military reasons. However, the actions of Israeli troops in Gaza as depicted in the videos published by the soldiers reveal a blatant disregard for these principles and contravene these provisions.
In its genocide case against Israel at the ICJ, South Africa’s lawyers played a video of a large group of Israeli soldiers invoking the “Amalek” rhetoric espoused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they danced and sang that there are “no uninvolved civilians.”
Several news organizations have since analyzed hundreds of videos documenting abuses by Israeli troops in Gaza, including BBC Verify, the New York Times, and others.
“The dehumanization from the top is very much sinking down to the soldiers,” Dror Sadot, a spokeswoman for the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, said.
What Is the World?
1. The world is false perception. ²It is born of error, and it has not left its source. ³It will remain no longer than the thought that gave it birth is cherished. ⁴When the thought of separation has been changed to one of true forgiveness, will the world be seen in quite another light; and one which leads to truth, where all the world must disappear and all its errors vanish.⁵Now its source has gone, and its effects are gone as well.
2. The world was made as an attack on God. ²It symbolizes fear. ³And what is fear except love’s absence? ⁴Thus the world was meant to be a place where God could enter not, and where His Son could be apart from Him. ⁵Here was perception born, for knowledge could not cause such insane thoughts. ⁶But eyes deceive, and ears hear falsely. ⁷Now mistakes become quite possible, for certainty has gone.
3. The mechanisms of illusion have been born instead. ²And now they go to find what has been given them to seek. ³Their aim is to fulfill the purpose which the world was made to witness and make real. ⁴They see in its illusions but a solid base where truth exists, upheld apart from lies. ⁵Yet everything that they report is but illusion which is kept apart from truth.
4. As sight was made to lead away from truth, it can be redirected. ²Sounds become the call for God, and all perception can be given a new purpose by the One Whom God appointed Savior to the world. ³Follow His light, and see the world as He beholds it. ⁴Hear His Voice alone in all that speaks to you. ⁵And let Him give you peace and certainty, which you have thrown away, but Heaven has preserved for you in Him.
5. Let us not rest content until the world has joined our changed perception. ²Let us not be satisfied until forgiveness has been made complete. ³And let us not attempt to change our function. ⁴We must save the world.
I m pretty old fashioned, the best conversations are face to face. No body tells me what to say and to whom or anything. I dont have that addicted phone most people are glued to all day, and then they give one to thier kids and so no one talks face to face and gone is their privacy and their brains are now in their rectums. Just say NO to the phone!! You dont have to have it, you dont. I have a landline...and I have an answering machine, remember those??? Yep, and I live in a nice rural place where I can put an aim right on you if I dont know who you are and you try to drive up my road. Lots of PEW PEW PEW!.. THATS HOW YOU DO IT FOLKS... move the hell out of the cities NOW.