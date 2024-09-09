“People have a Right to have their own beliefs and speak them. You cannot allow yourself to be silenced because someone else doesn’t like what you are saying”—Alicia Lutz-Rolow

Twelve police officer thugs with badges, from the UK’s counter-terrorism unit raided the home of pro-Palestine activist Sarah Wilkinson and detained her yesterday.

According to her son Jack, police officers entered the property at 7.30 am, some were in plain clothes from the counter-terrorism police. “They said she was under arrest for “content that she has posted online.” Her house is being raided & they have seized all her electronic devices.”

He said she was subsequently denied bail.

Wilkinson has been an outspoken critic of the UK’s support for Israel during its ongoing genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza. 8th September 2024: Sarah Wilkinson's first tweet after her arrest:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240830-uk-arrests-peace-activist-sarah-wilkinson/

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/specials/israeli-misconduct/index.html

Misconduct of Israeli soldiers in Gaza

In just six months, Israel killed over 33,000 Palestinians in the enclave, the majority of whom are women and children, with exact figures expected to be much higher as thousands remain trapped under the rubble. More than 70,000 Palestinians have also been injured.

The Israeli army’s misconduct

The Israeli army’s misconduct during its most devastating war on Gaza, reflected in the astonishing death toll and scale of destruction, has attracted widespread condemnation from international observers and human rights organisations.

The evidence, captured in numerous photographs and videos filmed and disseminated by many of the Israeli soldiers themselves on social media platforms, paints a disturbing picture of wanton destruction, looting and disregard for civilian lives, property and dignity.

Under international humanitarian law, which governs the conduct of armed conflict, parties to a conflict are obligated to distinguish between combatants and civilians and to take all feasible precautions to minimise harm to civilians and civilian objects.

The Fourth Geneva Convention, to which Israel is a signatory, explicitly prohibits the destruction of property, the confiscation of personal belongings, and the displacement of civilians except for imperative military reasons. However, the actions of Israeli troops in Gaza as depicted in the videos published by the soldiers reveal a blatant disregard for these principles and contravene these provisions.

In its genocide case against Israel at the ICJ, South Africa’s lawyers played a video of a large group of Israeli soldiers invoking the “Amalek” rhetoric espoused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they danced and sang that there are “no uninvolved civilians.”

Several news organizations have since analyzed hundreds of videos documenting abuses by Israeli troops in Gaza, including BBC Verify, the New York Times, and others.

“The dehumanization from the top is very much sinking down to the soldiers,” Dror Sadot, a spokeswoman for the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, said.