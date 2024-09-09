Alicia’s Newsletter

Marilyn Saenz
Sep 9

What Is the World?

1. The world is false perception. ²It is born of error, and it has not left its source. ³It will remain no longer than the thought that gave it birth is cherished. ⁴When the thought of separation has been changed to one of true forgiveness, will the world be seen in quite another light; and one which leads to truth, where all the world must disappear and all its errors vanish.⁵Now its source has gone, and its effects are gone as well.

2. The world was made as an attack on God. ²It symbolizes fear. ³And what is fear except love’s absence? ⁴Thus the world was meant to be a place where God could enter not, and where His Son could be apart from Him. ⁵Here was perception born, for knowledge could not cause such insane thoughts. ⁶But eyes deceive, and ears hear falsely. ⁷Now mistakes become quite possible, for certainty has gone.

3. The mechanisms of illusion have been born instead. ²And now they go to find what has been given them to seek. ³Their aim is to fulfill the purpose which the world was made to witness and make real. ⁴They see in its illusions but a solid base where truth exists, upheld apart from lies. ⁵Yet everything that they report is but illusion which is kept apart from truth.

4. As sight was made to lead away from truth, it can be redirected. ²Sounds become the call for God, and all perception can be given a new purpose by the One Whom God appointed Savior to the world. ³Follow His light, and see the world as He beholds it. ⁴Hear His Voice alone in all that speaks to you. ⁵And let Him give you peace and certainty, which you have thrown away, but Heaven has preserved for you in Him.

5. Let us not rest content until the world has joined our changed perception. ²Let us not be satisfied until forgiveness has been made complete. ³And let us not attempt to change our function. ⁴We must save the world.

Cynthia Guarnotta's avatar
Cynthia Guarnotta
Sep 9

I m pretty old fashioned, the best conversations are face to face. No body tells me what to say and to whom or anything. I dont have that addicted phone most people are glued to all day, and then they give one to thier kids and so no one talks face to face and gone is their privacy and their brains are now in their rectums. Just say NO to the phone!! You dont have to have it, you dont. I have a landline...and I have an answering machine, remember those??? Yep, and I live in a nice rural place where I can put an aim right on you if I dont know who you are and you try to drive up my road. Lots of PEW PEW PEW!.. THATS HOW YOU DO IT FOLKS... move the hell out of the cities NOW.

