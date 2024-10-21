Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTHIS IS BEYOND UNBELIEVABLE--I HATE ALL THESE BASTARDS!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTHIS IS BEYOND UNBELIEVABLE--I HATE ALL THESE BASTARDS!WHAT SCUMBAGS HELPED THESE BASTARDS BUILD THIS SHIT UNDERGROUND IS WHAT I WANT TO KNOW?Alicia Lutz-RolowOct 21, 20244Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTHIS IS BEYOND UNBELIEVABLE--I HATE ALL THESE BASTARDS!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore26Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/bB4JXPOM3ggW/?list=notifications&randomize=false4Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTHIS IS BEYOND UNBELIEVABLE--I HATE ALL THESE BASTARDS!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore26Share
Preserved records from the ancient world tell the story of a Phoenix phenomenon reset that occurs every 138 years. The last reset was 1902 indicating the next reset is May 2040. The Phoenix activates with discretion and intelligence. It goes by frequency. Those who are on the right frequency it totally ignores. Those on a lower frequency cannot escape its wrath no matter where they try to hide above and/or below ground. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-next-phoenix-phenomenon-when