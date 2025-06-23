PLEASE DON’T GO RUNNING OVER TO THIS IDIOT’S SOCIALIST CAMP BECAUSE OF TRUMP NOW BEING CAUGHT AS THE LOSER THAT HE IS…

JUST BECAUSE BERNIE IS BRILLIANT AT USING CONVENIENT DRAMA AND SPEWING THE RHETORIC BULLSHIT, WITH ALL THE RIGHT WORDS, HE IS JUST LIKE ALL THE REST OF THEM. THEY ALL DO THIS TO GET AMERICANS HYPED AND RUNNING LIKE IDIOTS TO THE PARTY SPEWING THE BEST BULLSHIT!

VASCILATING TO & FRO, FROM THE REPUBLICAN CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE TO THE DEMOCRATIC CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, WILL NOT STOP ALL OF THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS & TYRANNY BEING INFLICTED ON OUR PEOPLE, FROM THOSE WHO ARE PURPORTING TO BE OUR ELECTED LEADERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE.

POLITICIANS. THEY ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

WE ARE THE FINAL ARBITERS OF AMERICA AND NEED TO START ACTING LIKE IT. WE MUST CAREFULLY TREAD ON THE CURRENT SITUATION WE FIND OURSELVES IN.

CONSIDER WHAT THE EXPONENTIAL SALARIES ARE TODAY OF ALL THESE SUPPOSED ELECTED OFFICIALS. MOST OF THESE PEOPLE IN OUR HOUSES ARE LIFELONG POLITICIANS WHO ARE BECOMING MILLIONAIRES AND BILLIONAIRES AT THE EXPENSE OF, AND OFF THE BACKS OF, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. HOW DO YOU SUPPOSE THAT HAPPENED WHEN THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO SERVE THE PEOPLE INSTEAD OF RULING THEM?

BERNIE SANDERS HOLDS A SELF-PROFESSED SOCIALIST STANCE ON HIS POLITICAL VIEWS. DOES THAT SOUND LIKE SOMETHING AMERICANS NEED TO FOLLOW?

WAKE UP. IT’S WE THE PEOPLE VS. THE PRIVATE FOR-PROFIT, FOREIGN-OWNED & CONTROLLED USA INC. CORPORATION. (DE FACTO).

WE ARE UNDER OCCUPATION. THEY ARE ANNIHILATING OUR NATION!

THIS IS A NEW DAY TO UNITE & FIGHT BACK AS ONE FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH. IT IS WHAT THEY HAVE ALWAYS FEARED THE MOST. ARE WE THROWING THAT OPPORTUNITY AWAY? I PRAY TO GOD NOT! LET’S TAKE THE GOOD AND RUN WITH IT!

The Bill of Rights comprises the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1791. It was added to address concerns about the potential for government overreach and to explicitly protect fundamental individual liberties. These amendments guarantee freedoms like religion, speech, press, assembly, and the right to bear arms, while also ensuring fair legal procedures, protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, and limits on government power.

First Amendment: Protects freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government.

Second Amendment: Guarantees the right to keep and bear arms.

Third Amendment: Restricts the quartering of soldiers in private homes.

Fourth Amendment: Protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, requiring warrants based on probable cause.

Fifth Amendment: Addresses due process, self-incrimination, double jeopardy, and eminent domain.

Sixth Amendment: Guarantees the right to a speedy and public trial, the right to counsel, and the right to confront witnesses.

Seventh Amendment: Preserves the right to a jury trial in civil cases involving a certain monetary value.

Eighth Amendment: Prohibits excessive bail and fines, as well as cruel and unusual punishment.

Ninth Amendment: Clarifies that the enumeration of specific rights in the Constitution does not deny or disparage other rights retained by the people.

Tenth Amendment: Reserves powers not delegated to the federal government to the states or the people.

REMEMBER WHO THE HELL WE ARE…GOD IS WATCHING US…

To Whom Much is Given, Much Will Be Required-(Luke 12:48). If you have heard that line of wisdom, you know it means we are held responsible for what we have. If we have been blessed with talents, wealth, knowledge, time, and the like, it is expected that we benefit others.

*************PASS IT FORWARD & MUCH WILL COME BACK TO US***************

Alicia Lutz-Rolow

Heir of the Creator of All Things

“A Nation can survive its fools….but it cannot survive treason from within" -- Cicero

"In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot".

--Mark Twain