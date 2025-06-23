Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen Paul's avatar
Maureen Paul
3h

I fear that too many pineal glands have been destroyed thanks to both the carrot & the stick. I try to stay positive, but must accept the inevitable that there have been many ignored warnings & the human race has been too trusting/lazy/apathetic/bought off or simply struggling to keep afloat to take heed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture