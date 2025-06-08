Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTHIS FUCKER IS OUT OF CONTROL PEOPLE...WTFU!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTHIS FUCKER IS OUT OF CONTROL PEOPLE...WTFU!IT'S CALLED TRUMP--THE BEGINNING OF TOTALITARIANISMAlicia Lutz-RolowJun 08, 20251Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTHIS FUCKER IS OUT OF CONTROL PEOPLE...WTFU!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13ShareBe your own doctorWill We Destroy Ourselves?This is a reply to a very pessimistic doomsday comment I received this morning…Read more6 hours ago · 10 likes · 5 comments · Being Nobody, Going Nowhere1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterTHIS FUCKER IS OUT OF CONTROL PEOPLE...WTFU!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
Scotland saw the TRUE NASTY SATANIC TRUMP!?------https://youtu.be/ADecI4xw-yg?si=ryRZQ-ghUzZCmp96