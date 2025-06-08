Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
2h

Scotland saw the TRUE NASTY SATANIC TRUMP!?------https://youtu.be/ADecI4xw-yg?si=ryRZQ-ghUzZCmp96

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture