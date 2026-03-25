Footage recorded by a Michigan State Police trooper's body worn camera during an Oct. 3, 2025, interaction with U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington following a single-vehicle crash in Emmet County. Ludington was subsequently charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with a high blood-alcohol content. Police reports indicate Ludington's blood-alcohol level was 0.27 about an hour after he allegedly struck two road signs.

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