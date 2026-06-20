THIS DOG & PONY SHOW WILL STOP WHEN AMERICA TELLS BIB NETANYAHU TO GO FUK HIMSELF!STAY ON THE FILES,,,PEDOPHILES ARE RUNNING THIS COUNTRY INTO THE ABYSSAlicia LutzJun 20, 202622ShareHawkThe Strait of Hormuz Is Closed Again and Trump Is Rage Posting on Truth SocialRead morea day ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · HawkSeemorerocks The zionists are successfully torpedoing the Memorandum of UnderstandingIt seems more and more apparent that the MOU is going nowhere because of the actions of the Israelis in Lebanon…Read morea day ago · 4 likes · Robin Westenra22Share