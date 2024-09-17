https://www.bitchute.com/video/XMNn7vyscwet/?list=notifications&randomize=false

A Great Beast

John sees a beast rising out of the sea, summoned by the dragon on the seashore (12:17). The sea was a place of chaos, danger, and evil for the Hebrews (cf. comment on 21:1). The vision draws on Daniel 7:3, where Daniel sees “four great beasts . . . out of the sea.” The beasts in Daniel represent great empires, and a great empire — almost certainly Rome — is in John’s mind as well. The kingdom rising out of the sea is not humane, civil, or supportive of its citizens. Instead, it is like a ravaging and ferocious beast, preying on its citizens.

Worship of the Beast

The staying power of the beast and its empire leads to worship of the dragon and the beast. The dragon is worshiped for giving authority to the beast. The beast is worshiped because of his so-called resurrection. He is considered incomparable and omnipotent, like God (cf. Ex. 15:11; Ps. 89:7). People worship the beast, believing he cannot be resisted or overcome. As has often been observed in history, people support a winner.

Whose Name Is on Your Forehead? — Revelation 13:16–17

It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name. Revelation 13:16–17

In contrast to this mark of the beast is Revelation 3:12, where Jesus said he would write God’s name on those who are victorious. In Revelation 7:3, a mark is put on the forehead of the servants of God, a mark that in Revelation 14:1 is identified as the names of Jesus and the Father.

Two groups mentioned in Revelation have names written on their foreheads. One group is identified as servants of God, and the other owes allegiance to the beast. Those with the mark of the beast have an easier time in this world, able to buy and sell, but they will face the wrath of God (Rev. 13:9–11).

In contrast to that are those bearing God’s name. Life may be more challenging in this world, but their fate is entirely different (read the back of the book — Revelation 19–21).

If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

As Scripture says, “Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame. ”For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile—the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

Romans 10:9-13

Jesus proclaimed, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” —Yeshua the Christ