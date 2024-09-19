"They're Flipping Cars.." The Ohio Residents' Meeting That Went Viral
Haitians Overrun Springfield
A Springfield, Ohio, resident sounded the alarm about the city's Haitian migrant surge, warning her community is like a "dystopian nightmare" as it struggles to provide basic resources for taxpayers.
Springfield resident Diana Daniels joined "Fox & Friends" to describe what life has been like in recent years since thousands of Haitians have been transported to their city, starving it of resources like housing and health care, while also having an impact on public safety.
Jim McCraigh at American Faith and Freedom today has a shocking piece about the migrants in Springfield and trafficking.
https://open.substack.com/pub/theamericanfaithandfreedomblog/p/kamalas-horrific-human-trafficking