A Springfield, Ohio, resident sounded the alarm about the city's Haitian migrant surge, warning her community is like a "dystopian nightmare" as it struggles to provide basic resources for taxpayers.

Springfield resident Diana Daniels joined "Fox & Friends" to describe what life has been like in recent years since thousands of Haitians have been transported to their city, starving it of resources like housing and health care, while also having an impact on public safety.