WEF Insider: Elite Planning WW3 'Within Weeks' To Rebuild World From Nuclear Ashes—The stakes have never been higher. The global elite—who know their days are numbered following Trump’s election win—are pushing us toward World War 3, all to protect their money laundering operation in Ukraine and advance their dystopian agendas.

Now, with Biden’s approval for Ukraine to use U.S. long-range weapons inside Russia, the globalists have crossed a red line: an unconstitutional act of war that risks igniting the nuclear catastrophe we’ve long feared.

You want the reality of it? In just 72 minutes of nuclear exchange, 60% of the world’s population—five billion people—will either be vaporized instantly or suffer an excruciating death from radiation. The survivors wouldn’t fare much better, living in a modern hellscape, as nuclear winter plunges us into chaos. Society as we know it would collapse.

And for what? To protect corrupt interests, spark a global power grab, and depopulate the globe? The psychopathic elite must be stopped before they can fulfill their vision of global control at any cost. SOURCE: The People’s Voice

ZeeeMedia: Mis/Disinformation Bill DEAD? But Wait... There's More! - Senator Malcolm Roberts—Senator Malcolm Roberts joins Maria Zeee from Canberra, where it appears the Mis/Disinformation Bill is dead however Senator Roberts warns they may still have a trick or two up their sleeve. They also discuss the Social Media Age Ban, Digital ID, World War 3 and whether there is a possibility of minor parties joining forces in 2025.—-

https://rumble.com/v5r3vsb-misdisinformation-bill-dead-but-wait...-theres-more-senator-malcolm-roberts.html Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Trump, Elon, CBDCs, Digital Prison & the Great Taking w/ James Patrick—https://rumble.com/v5r1lth-trump-elon-cbdcs-digital-prison-and-the-great-taking-w-james-patrick.html?