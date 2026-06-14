the Gates Foundation’s investments—like its $40 million stake in CureVac and its $55 million investment in BioNTech, both COVID vaccine manufacturers—”blur the lines between profit-seeking and the foundation’s mission to develop and deliver vaccines around the world”;

Gates circumvented the “firewall” between outside donations and NIH programs by using the Gates scientific advisory board to “oversee and select the [NIH] projects to be funded“ with his $200 million grant;

the NIH “began hosting Gates-NIH Workshops, eventually synchronizing federal research programs with Gates, to include coordinating grant funding and science policies across 10 NIH programs”; and

when Gates himself spoke at one such workshop, the NIH bent over backwards for him, providing a police escort, a minute-by-minute arrival itinerary and a celebrity-attended gala reception at an historic stone castle in Maryland in a display of deference to power that, government investigators later noted, “is normally reserved for the president, first lady, or visiting dignitaries of state.”

The report goes on to explain the NIH whistleblower’s motivation for shining light on Gates’ role in influencing NIH programs and funding decisions.

“Bill Gates, along with the NIH, the Wellcome Trust, it was this cartel,” the whistleblower, a former NIH official who requested anonymity, told RCI. “This is a globalist movement. And that’s something that I don’t think the public knows.”

If none of this sounds overly surprising to you, then chances are you were paying attention during Who Is Bill Gates?, the in-depth, two hour documentary in which I painstakingly document Gates’ outsize influence on government, media and the global public health space generally. As you’ll recall, the main focus of the first part of that documentary, “How Bill Gates Monopolized Public Health,” was how Gates used his wealth to foster influence key officials in charge of the US government’s COVID response—officials like Anthony Fauci.

Beyond just their frequent collaborations and cooperation in the past, Fauci has direct ties to Gates’ projects and funding. In 2010, he was appointed to the Leadership Council of the Gates-founded “Decade of Vaccines” project to implement a Global Vaccine Action Plan—a project to which Gates committed $10 billion of funding. And in October of last year [2019], just as the current pandemic was beginning, the Gates Foundation announced a $100 million contribution to the National Institute of Health to help, among other programs, Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ research into HIV.

So, if this type of information has been known and documented for years, why are whistleblowers stepping forward now?

Why is the “Giving Pledge”—Gates’ campaign to encourage billionaires more than half their wealth to philanthropic causes—falling apart, with more billionaires openly disavowing the Gates-linked scheme?

Why is even Warren Buffett, one of Gates’ longest and best-known partners in the philanthropic world, telling CNN that he no longer even talks to Bill?

Why, in other words, is the very globalist jet set that once treated Gates like royalty now rushing to distance itself from the arch-globalist billionaire?

The Epstein Turning Point