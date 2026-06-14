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Alicia’s Newsletter

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2d

And the only reason he has money is from our tax dollars to kill us no thanks

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2d

I wish he was really under a bus cuz it’ll probably save about 8 billion lives

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