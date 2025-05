As goes the churches, so goes the nation. West Virginia is about to terminate a good thing. This is a must-see for every Christian, Pastor, and for that matter, every freedom-seeking American. Regardless of how the vote goes in November of 2024, there will be ramifications. See what was done on behalf of all freedom-loving Americans. www.hudok.info - dedicated to the Righteous Rule of Law.

https://www.brighteon.com/d75849dc-8264-4a5d-8a80-7d2ae8fa6e0b