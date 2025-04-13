On 10 April 2025, the Federal Court of Australia handed down a scathing decision in Rose v Secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care—a ruling that deals a serious blow to Australians seeking justice for Covid-19 vaccine injuries. Justice Anna Katzmann struck out the claim, describing it as “incoherent, unintelligible, ambiguous, impenetrable,” and fundamentally unfit to proceed in a court of law.

Justice Anna Katzmann, Federal Court of Australia, ruling abruptly ends what was the largest COVID-19 vaccine injury class action ever attempted in Australia. Although the applicants—those who suffered injury after vaccination—have been given a narrow opportunity to refile, the tone of the judgment suggests that any future attempt faces towering legal and procedural hurdles. Justice for injured Australians may be slipping further out of reach.

A COVID-19 vaccine injury class action against the Australian Government has stalled, but it is not over yet, after a judge denied the government’s request to dismiss the case earlier today. Thousands of Australians injured after their Covid vaccinations are enrolled in the landmark action, seeking compensation from the government for harms caused by alleged regulatory failures relating to COVID-19 vaccine safety.

COVID-19 vaccine injury class action members and supports on the steps of the Federal Court, Sydney, NSW at the time of filing. Image: Supplied. As at 27 March 2025, there were 1,048 reported deaths and over 141,000 reported adverse events associated with the Covid vaccines, out of approximately 73 million doses administered. The TGA has indicated that approximately 15%, or 22,000 of the reported adverse events are classified as ‘serious.’

