THEY CAN'T KILL US FAST ENOUGH
WTFU ALREADY...PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN...THESE BASTARDSWANT THEM
Government to offer PAID military ‘gap year’ to young people
Our sons and daughters will NOT fight for UK or for you Keir Starmer
Gen. Smedley Darlington Butler, also known as “The Fighting Quaker,” was the most decorated marine in U.S. history; he was the only person to have been awarded a Marine Corps Brevet Medal and the Medal of Honor twice, for separate military actions. He had also become an unrelenting voice against the business of war.