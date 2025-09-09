THEY ARE MURDERING DEPOPULATION PIGS-ALL OF THEM-THEY NEED TO DIE!!
EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM
Diva Drops
Dinner with Demons...
So many are feeling utterly betrayed by Trump and this dinner with the monstrous tech tyrants - the legion of evil. We've been more than punked - more like screwed hard, and not in that fun way...and Gates at the WH twice this week? With no transparency? I guess we won't be arresting Gates anytime soon…
Read more
3 days ago · 109 likes · 40 comments · Pasheen Stonebrooke
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Real Raw News
Planned Parenthood Abortionist Admits: We Sold “Barrels and Buckets” of Aborted Baby Parts
By Matthew Clark & Steven Ertelt…
Read more
21 hours ago · 1 like · Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost