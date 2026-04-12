30 minutes that should OPEN YOUR DAMN EYES!

March 18, 2026~ BKB108

Two 15-minute videos below should help you see what they have planned for your children and grandchildren and if they survive the experiment they won’t be allowed to leave their 15-minute city or their digital wallet won’t work.

People better WAKE THE HELL UP AND RESPOND IN KIND! I’ve been posting for 9 years, since my wireless injury opened my own eyes and everyone laughed, mocked, IGNORED and bought the latest phones, which justify the towers.

MOST PEOPLE have not helped fight the intrusion and have just left me and other activists out here trying to turn a battleship with a teaspoon.

YOUR TIME AND ATTENTION ARE NEEDED OR YOUR HEIRS WILL LIVE IN A HELL YOU HELPED CREATE!

SOURCE: https://neighborsorganizingagainsttrespassingtechnology.blog/2026/03/18/30-minutes-that-should-open-your-damn-eyes/

Apparatus to Affect Brainwave Entrainment Over Premises Power Line Wiring-

Sure seems like you’d need INFORMED CONSENT on this… and since THE MACHINE allowed our electric grid to be infiltrated by members of the CCP blatantly so, from 2015-2021 and they’ve been allowed to take positions all over the globe we can’t be sure that WE THE PEOPLE haven’t become sold out for nefarious reasons. … Continue reading

https://neighborsorganizingagainsttrespassingtechnology.blog/2023/08/30/apparatus-to-affect-brainwave-entrainment-over-premises-power-line-wiring-pdf/