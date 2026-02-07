SGT Report

TOXIC | POISON : THE TRUTH ABOUT TOM'S & TPUSA -- Larry Obereu

So even the “good fluoride-free” toothpastes have some very serious issues. Lead, aluminum, cadmium, arsenic, mercury, it could all be in there and you would never know it. It’s a lot like TPUSA. An toxic organization masquerading as a legitimate force for good. And Erik Kirk, a toxic intelligence asset that can’t wait to get Tyler Robinson’s trial over…