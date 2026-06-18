THEY ARE KILLING US ALL AMERICA...EVEN OUR SOLDIERS...OUR SONS & DAUGHTERS....THEY DO NOT RESPECT HUMAN LIFE...WTFU ALREADY!
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They were trained to follow orders, but also sworn to defend the Constitution.
During COVID-19, U.S. service members were given orders that many believed were unlawful, and told their careers depended on compliance. Some obeyed. Others refused. Nearly all paid a price.
Duty to Disobey reveals what happened to those who refused, and why their story matters to every American. This is a film about courage under pressure, institutional failure, and the quiet line where lawful authority ends.
Watch the trailer below.
https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com/