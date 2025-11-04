The Tuskegee Syphilis Study was a U.S. Public Health Service experiment from 1932 to 1972 in which African American men with syphilis were deliberately left untreated to observe the natural progression of the disease. The study, which involved 399 men, led to serious health problems and deaths for the participants and resulted in the transmission of the disease to their wives and children.

Study details: The study’s objective was to observe the long-term effects of untreated

syphilis. The participants were not told they had syphilis, and once a cure became available in the 1940s, they were not given penicillin.

Study results: By the time the study ended in 1972, 28 men had died directly from syphilis, and another 100 had died from related complications. Furthermore, 40 of their wives were infected, and 19 children were born with congenital syphilis