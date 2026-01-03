THEY ARE COMING FOR OUR 1ST AMENDMENT NEXT & WE WILL DESERVE IT FOR NOT STANDING UP AGAINST THIS EVIL!
The Dissident
Julian Assange Launches Criminal Complaint Against Nobel Foundation For Promoting War Crimes In Venezuela.
Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, who was prosecuted by the U.S. under the Espionage Act for exposing U.S. war crimes, has just launched a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation for awarding the “peace prize” this year to the U.S. puppet in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, noting that she has called for and cheered on U.S. war crimes in…
Read more
17 days ago · 1381 likes · 126 comments · The Dissident
Dingo Dave
Maduro is to be TRIED by the US. How FASCIST have we become?? We HAVE no jurisdiction over a SOVEREIGN NATION... Will we INVADE England NEXT????
Read more
7 hours ago · 38 likes · 12 comments · Dingo Dave
Assange is the Info King!