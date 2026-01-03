The Dissident

Julian Assange Launches Criminal Complaint Against Nobel Foundation For Promoting War Crimes In Venezuela.

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, who was prosecuted by the U.S. under the Espionage Act for exposing U.S. war crimes, has just launched a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation for awarding the “peace prize” this year to the U.S. puppet in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, noting that she has called for and cheered on U.S. war crimes in…