On this day 57 years ago, the CIA sent its employees classified memo #1035-960 outlining strategies for neutralizing criticism of the Warren Commission to quell doubts about the conclusions of the Presidential Commission to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy. This document called for the use of the “conspiracy theory” charge with negative connotations in the media and books.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), taking advantage of previous academic work equating those rejecting official accounts for significant political and social events with pathology (Popper, 1949; Hofstadter, 1964), intentionally set in motion a process leading to the creation of the terms conspiracy theory and conspiracy theorist as pejoratives (deHaven-Smith & Witt, 2013). These pejoratives were subsequently adopted as such by academics, the news media, and other authorities (Green, 2015). This conspiracy theory meme has been used to shut down critical thinking and analysis to control public debate about actions of those in power. Stated simply, the terms have taken on such negative connotations that some people will repress their own conspiracy suspicions and accept the official account for fear of being stuck with the label (Chomsky, 2004, 2009).

People who do not accept the official accounts for events like the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy (JFK) or the attacks upon the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 (9/11) are often called conspiracy theorists, and their theories conspiracy theories (Green, 2015). Being labeled a conspiracy theorist implies one is delusional or otherwise unable to accurately perceive reality, among other things (Bale, 2007; Basham, 2001; Chomsky, 2004). Indeed, often conspiracy suspicions are not dismissed at the level of evidence, but simply by applying the label “conspiracy theory” (Bratich, 2008).

The term “conspiracy theory” was not invented by the CIA, but it was the CIA that started to be used in the 1960s after the assassination of John F. Kennedy to suppress meaningful national debate on the subject. As independent journalist Brandon Smith has observed, the term is now actively used not only by CIA agents and government media, but also by so-called “useful idiots.” In political jargon, a “useful idiot” is a pejorative term for someone who is seen as a propagandist for a cause without a full understanding of its goals, and who is cynically used by the leaders of that cause. The term was originally used during the Cold War to describe non-communists who were considered susceptible to communist propaganda and manipulation.