THEY ARE ALL PIGS AT THE TROUGH...ARE YOU PAYING FUKING ATTENTION AMERICA! FUK!!!STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzAug 02, 202634ShareKevin’s Newsletter Trump Runs Out of Standoff Munitions, Drops F-Bombs InsteadRumble link Bitchute link False Flag Weekly News link… Listen now10 hours ago · 15 likes · 2 comments · Kevin BarrettTracy Treloar Who Is Behind Spain's Immigration Crisis? https://youtube.com/live/nfoFaCBUbTI?si=hmnS9pR2_hHWWQkeLink in comments… Listen now5 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar34Share