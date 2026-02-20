I was right about Pizzagate in 2016 when the BBC - who employed serial murderer and pedophile Jimmy Savile for decades - claimed to have “debunked” it. This micro-doc is as fresh and pertinent today as it was the day I made it, and most haven’t even seen it. And none of the powerful child trafficking blood-drinking pedovores have been brought to justice in the United States, including Comet Ping Pong’s James Alefantis. It just doesn’t matter who is in power in DC, the belly of the Beast.

https://rumble.com/v760916-pizzagate-debunked-a-sgt-original-micro-doc.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp