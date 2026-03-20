THESE TREASONOUS POLITICIANS NEED TO BE MADE TO FEEL WHAT 'REAL' ROCK BOTTOM MEANS...THAT WOULD BE THE INSIDE OF A CELL...
Useful Idiots
Tulsi Gabbard Just Hit Rock Bottom
Tulsi Gabbard in 2020: To all who voted for Trump bc of his antiwar rhetoric, it’s time to realize he lied to u. Stand with me against Trump’s Iran War…
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7 hours ago · 24 likes · 1 comment · Katie Halper and Aaron Maté
Dean Blundell
The Epstein Class Are All Lying For Trump. And We Can Prove It.
March 20, 2026…
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4 hours ago · 183 likes · 4 comments · Dean Blundell
Abbas Abdulmalik
Israel and the U.S.
I’ve seen the argument that it’s no use trying to determine if Israel controls the United States, or if it’s the United States that controls Israel, because they are “one and the same…
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an hour ago · 8 likes · 1 comment · Abbas Abdulmalik
Tee Ashby
Furious World Leaders BLAST Trump for SUDDEN COLLAPSE
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2 hours ago · 18 likes · 12 comments · Tee Ashby
Leo’s Newsletter
Will President Trump order US ground troops into Iran, where they will almost certainly suffer heavy casualties? Has the decision already been made for him by foreign interests? We will soon find out.
To support my independent journalism and keep it free for everyone, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. You can also make a one-time donation at my GiveSendGo. For those who would rather send a check, you can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Your support is very much needed at this time and greatly appreciated. Thank you to all who have become paid subscribers or donated in support of my work…
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18 minutes ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Leo Hohmann