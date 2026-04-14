THESE POLITICIANS ARE ALL PEDOPHILE DOUCHEBAGS...WE HAVE TO EXTERMINATE & DEEP CLEAN OUR HOUSES...
Tracy Treloar
Trump as Jesus or a Doctor or a Dark Magician? - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZO2rXL13U4
https://youtu.be/-ZO2rXL13U4?si=Qxaj-xsxaRVHYg2c…
Listen now
7 hours ago · 4 likes · 3 comments · Tracy Treloar
Tracy Treloar
The World We Knew Is Gone - 4/12/26 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3RT4eVhfzw
https://youtu.be/U3RT4eVhfzw?si=DCsdCbzlnFoDBQxp…
Listen now
8 hours ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
Stonington Baptist Church
Why We Can Trust The Bible
Speaker: Pastor Eric Attinger…
Listen now
8 hours ago · 1 like · Stonington Baptist Church
The friendly Viking
something feels off
https://substack.com/profile/87009901-the-friendly-viking/note/c-243141945?r=1fsx9p…
Read more
12 hours ago · 4 likes · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ