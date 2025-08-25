Vaccination: Proven Useless and Dangerous…

Jon Rappoport

When a medical insider revealed how the immune system had been “turned upside down,” a total disaster

“Today, we just ran the test on you. It shows X. “If we ran the same test yesterday and got the same result, it would have shown the opposite of X. But don’t worry. We know what we’re doing.” WHAT??? Read on.

His name is Peter Duesberg, a molecular biologist. He was a medical insider. He saw the insanity. He became famous for asserting HIV wasn’t the cause of AIDS. But in the 1980s, he spoke and wrote about something else as well. Something also staggering. I was there. I heard him speak. Many others in the anti-HIV movement heard him.

He said that before AIDS, a positive antibody test was generally taken to mean the patient’s immune system was in good shape and had defeated the germ in question. But then, Duesberg said…With AIDS and HIV, all of a sudden a positive antibody test meant the opposite. It meant that the germ was causing a dangerous CURRENT INFECTION in the patient. BOOM.

Duesberg said this sudden shift was the height of absurdity. It made no sense. Duesberg’s point was far-reaching. It essentially revealed that medical crime bosses were claiming: “The body’s natural defense and resources are not enough. DOCTORS have to rule. THEY have to install immunity. Forget naturally achieved immunity. People MUST HAVE vaccines and drugs. Doctors must intervene in every possible way. From now on, the test we used to say proved the body was operating well now proves the body is sick.” BANG.

We all heard and read Duesberg making that point. More than once. But most of us have forgotten he made the point. Most of us have forgotten how IMPORTANT it was. THE RESULTS OF THE TEST THAT USED TO MEAN THE BODY WAS OPERATING WELL, NOW MEANS THE BODY IS SICK. No evidence, no proof. Just a naked assertion from the towers of “medical science.”