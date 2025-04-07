THERE IS STILL DOUBT ABOUT A BIO WEAPON DEPOPULATION DEATH JAB DUBBED A 'VACCINE' THAT KILLS!
UNBELIEVABLE RAMPANT IGNORANCE
Theo’s Newsletter
Doctor Shows Pet/CT Scans: 100% of Vaxxed Hearts Are Extremely Damaged
https://needtoknow.news/2025/04/doctor-shows-pet-ct-scans-100-of-vaxxed-hearts-are-extremely-damaged…
Read more
17 hours ago · 1 like · Theo Burden
Dr.SHIVA - Pampered Zionist C***Zucker Calls Starving Palestinians "Pampered"
Sage’s Newsletter
From the Vaxxed Bus to "I'm supportive of Vaccines" (And Israeli Genocide)
(2:59…
Read more
a day ago · 36 likes · 26 comments · Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
The Bulwark
RFK’s Anti-Vax Flock Turns on Him
RFK’s biggest fans turn on him…
Read more
3 hours ago · 343 likes · 34 comments · Will Sommer
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
BREAKING - Minnesota Files Bill HF 3152 to Ban mRNA Injections
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
Read more
2 hours ago · 82 likes · 5 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
NEW STUDY - Flu Vaccination Linked to 27% Increased Risk of Flu
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
Read more
2 hours ago · 65 likes · 15 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Rebel Patient™
Friend or Foe? HHS Secretary RFK Jr
The Tweet…
Read more
3 hours ago · 16 likes · 12 comments · Dr Margaret Aranda