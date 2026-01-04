Isaiah 6:9-10 —A prophecy where God tells Isaiah to preach to people who will "keep on hearing, but do not understand; keep on seeing, but do not perceive," leading to judicial hardening, spiritual dullness, and an inability to turn to God for healing, fulfilling a judgment for persistent sin and self-inflicted blindness, a theme later applied by Jesus to those who reject His message.

Judicial Hardening: God commissions Isaiah to deliver a message that will result in the people’s hearts becoming dull, ears heavy, and eyes shut, preventing them from understanding and being healed.

Persistent Sin: This hardening isn’t arbitrary but a consequence of the people’s ongoing disobedience and indifference to God’s word, making them unreceptive.

Spiritual Blindness/Deafness: The people are described as choosing this state, becoming “fat” (spoiled, lazy) and unresponsive, like idols.

Judgment & Mercy: The prophecy serves as judgment for sin, but also highlights the possibility of individual repentance and healing for those who do respond, demonstrating God’s desire for true conversion.

Fulfillment in Jesus’ Ministry: Jesus applies this passage to the crowds who hear His parables but don’t grasp their meaning, fulfilling Isaiah’s prophecy of seeing but not perceiving.

In essence, the passage reveals a cycle where persistent rejection of God's word leads to a self-imposed spiritual inability to understand, a state that ultimately brings judgment but leaves a remnant open to healing.

