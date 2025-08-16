THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A CIA-CREATED CONSPIRACY THEORY...ONLY THE REALITY OF THOSE CONSPIRING AGAINST US...
Pleasure to Burn
The scariest conspiracy theory of all...
Hello friends…
Listen now
12 hours ago · 40 likes · 4 comments · Pleasure to Burn
The Last American Vagabond Substack
IMA: Why (and How) We Must Overcome the Fear Paradigm to Free Our Hearts & Minds
Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on the effects of propaganda/conditioning in the context of stress and emotional reactivity, how this drives continued submission, and how it has been historically utilized by power structures to keep you, as an individual, but also society as a whole, stuck in a perpetual state of f…
Listen now
15 days ago · 64 likes · 7 comments · The Last American Vagabond
Pleasure to Burn
Palantir-Linked Execs Are Helping Launch a New Propaganda Film Venture
Palantir-linked tech executives are reportedly helping raise funds for a film production company that intends to make pro-US government movies. According to a new article from Semafor this week, Founders Films, a Dallas-based production company, is entering the culture war to fight for American nationalism and exceptionalism…
Read more
22 days ago · 43 likes · 10 comments · Pleasure to Burn
Truth About Threats
The administration's clown-show is a diversion, from thievery, insurrection and Epstein.
TAT readers…
Read more
5 hours ago · 5 likes · Paul Cobaugh
Zeteo
Putin Got a Red Carpet, Trump Got Nothing
President Donald Trump entered Friday’s Alaska summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin having once promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. On Friday, he left the press conference wit…
Read more
5 hours ago · 68 likes · Aida Chavez