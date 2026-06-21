THERE IS NO GREATER ENEMY TO AMERICA THAN THE STATE OF ISRAEL TERRORISTS...
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Omid’s Substack
Trump’s Reckless Hypocrisy: Threatening to Bomb Iran for Supporting Lebanese Resistance :The Ugly Face of American Imperial Hubris and Iran’s Unyielding Resistance to Colonialism
By Omid Souresrafil…
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7 hours ago · 8 likes · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
Zeteo
Why Trump’s Iran War Was ‘Doomed From the Very Start’
I have spent the past few days looking over old notes on conversations I’ve had with senior U.S. officials, Donald Trump advisers, and other sources since January, before Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started their war on Iran. Like many of you, I am still trying to make sense of what on earth just happened – how a war so stupid, so self-defeating, so grossly nihilistic unfolded behind the scenes, orchestrated by the most pathetic, fascist dorks a collapsing American empire could ever belch out…
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7 hours ago · 168 likes · 17 comments · Asawin Suebsaeng
Ojai Ohana
VIDEO Packed stadium sings USA national anthem
Friends, we're in the FIFA World Cup’s Match Day 2 series currently, about halfway through the group stage. This video we want to share is our favorite so far of any singing of “The Star-Spangled Ba…
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an hour ago · 7 likes · Ojai Ohana