Zeteo

Why Trump’s Iran War Was ‘Doomed From the Very Start’

I have spent the past few days looking over old notes on conversations I’ve had with senior U.S. officials, Donald Trump advisers, and other sources since January, before Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started their war on Iran. Like many of you, I am still trying to make sense of what on earth just happened – how a war so stupid, so self-defeating, so grossly nihilistic unfolded behind the scenes, orchestrated by the most pathetic, fascist dorks a collapsing American empire could ever belch out…