THERE IS AN AGENDA TO THEIR SICK TYRANNICAL MADNESS...
Seemorerocks
A MANUFACTURED food and energy crisis
This is the continuation of my editorial…
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a day ago · 13 likes · 1 comment · Robin Westenra
Tee Ashby
"Francesca Albanese: ‘Israel has been given a license to torture Palestinians’
“UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has said the world gave Israel a ‘license to torture Palestinians’ as she presented her latest report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. She criticized governments for allowing violations to continue with impunity…
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2 days ago · 92 likes · 5 comments · Tee Ashby